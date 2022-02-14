Short Interest in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Declines By 47.6%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the January 15th total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 119,904 shares of company stock worth $654,711 over the last ninety days. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 118,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.
Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.
