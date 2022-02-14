Short Interest in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Drops By 47.1%

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,300 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 476,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 309,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

LTRX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 432,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,770. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $197.80 million, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantronix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

In related news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 705,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $4,970,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 709,167 shares of company stock worth $4,999,849. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 152,430 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,389,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 687,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 280,647 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 526,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

