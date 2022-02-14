Short Interest in Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Declines By 41.6%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the January 15th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.7 days.

LKREF opened at $8.60 on Monday. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail Properties, Car Parks and Others. Its investment properties include destination and community shopping centers, offices, fresh markets and corporate avenue.

