Short Interest in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Expands By 88.8%

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the January 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:MMD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.87. 449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,214. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,902,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,014,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,012,000.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

