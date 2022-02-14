Short Interest in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Expands By 88.8%

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the January 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:MMD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.87. 449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,214. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.91.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.
