Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Increases By 82.0%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

MRRTY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.41. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,724. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $5.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 11.6%.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

