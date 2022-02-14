Short Interest in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Expands By 84.6%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the January 15th total of 931,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 708,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 142,225 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 515.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,364,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,069,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.57. 699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,462. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $47.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.31. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.