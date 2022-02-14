Short Interest in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Rises By 86.6%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 892,500 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the January 15th total of 478,300 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRIL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,990. Muscle Maker has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.78.
Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative return on equity of 93.88% and a negative net margin of 90.81%.
Muscle Maker Company Profile
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.
