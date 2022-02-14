Short Interest in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Rises By 86.6%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 892,500 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the January 15th total of 478,300 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,990. Muscle Maker has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative return on equity of 93.88% and a negative net margin of 90.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 621.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Muscle Maker in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Muscle Maker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Muscle Maker by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

