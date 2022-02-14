Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Grows By 91.6%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, an increase of 91.6% from the January 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Navios Maritime by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $1.26. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 933.60% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $168.45 million for the quarter.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

