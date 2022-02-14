Short Interest in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Declines By 41.2%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

NTIP opened at $2.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.23. Network-1 Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

