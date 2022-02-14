Short Interest in Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Increases By 87.2%

Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the January 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS PTZIF remained flat at $$26.65 during trading hours on Monday. Patrizia has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $26.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26.

Get Patrizia alerts:

Patrizia Company Profile

PATRIZIA AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its best-in-class local network in all key markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.