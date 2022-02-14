Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Expands By 87.9%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 87.9% from the January 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PFL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,097. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth $133,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth about $163,000.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

