Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Rises By 83.3%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of RMI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.06. 17,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,324. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

