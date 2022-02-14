Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Rises By 83.3%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of RMI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.06. 17,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,324. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (RMI)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.