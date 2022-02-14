Short Interest in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) Decreases By 41.5%

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $1,453,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 64.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 247,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $2,844,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the third quarter worth about $4,450,000. 48.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RKTA opened at $9.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.70.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

