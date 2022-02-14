Short Interest in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Rises By 88.2%

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100,000 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the January 15th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RY traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,462. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.41. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.58.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

