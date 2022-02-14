Short Interest in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Rises By 111.8%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. Silence Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

