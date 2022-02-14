Short Interest in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Rises By 111.8%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. Silence Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $35.00.
Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.
About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
