Short Interest in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Expands By 107.1%

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the January 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 16,775.0% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSI opened at $5.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.1179 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. This is an increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

