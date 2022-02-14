Short Interest in TG Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TGVC) Drops By 38.5%

TG Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TGVC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TGVC opened at $9.84 on Monday. TG Venture Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,710,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,629,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,891,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

