Short Interest in Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Grows By 109.7%

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,812,500 shares, an increase of 109.7% from the January 15th total of 864,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,125.0 days.

Shares of TGASF stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. Towngas China has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Get Towngas China alerts:

About Towngas China

Towngas China Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of piped gas; construction of gas pipelines; operation of city gas pipeline network; operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations; and sale of gas household appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Towngas China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towngas China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.