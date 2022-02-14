Short Interest in Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Grows By 109.7%

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,812,500 shares, an increase of 109.7% from the January 15th total of 864,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,125.0 days.
Shares of TGASF stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. Towngas China has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.
About Towngas China
