Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Rises By 89.2%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,400 shares, an increase of 89.2% from the January 15th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.51. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $80.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

