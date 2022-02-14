Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Drops By 46.7%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the January 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,957,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

