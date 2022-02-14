Short Interest in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Rises By 92.2%

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the January 15th total of 15,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTIQ. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 69.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,551,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 636,927 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 79.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,329,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 588,045 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $5,800,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $5,000,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 204.0% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 456,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 306,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VTIQ opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

