Short Interest in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Expands By 94.8%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,720,000 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the January 15th total of 6,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,507 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $246,747,000 after purchasing an additional 409,714 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $143,502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after purchasing an additional 145,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,761,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,310,000 after purchasing an additional 197,224 shares in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Weibo has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

