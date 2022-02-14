Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Decreases By 47.5%

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the January 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 799.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after buying an additional 1,405,166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 59,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 29,871 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 19,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 96,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,078. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

