Short Interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Decreases By 39.0%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 254,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on WISeKey International in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:WKEY opened at $3.32 on Monday. WISeKey International has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of WISeKey International by 115.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

