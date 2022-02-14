Short Interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Decreases By 39.0%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 254,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on WISeKey International in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:WKEY opened at $3.32 on Monday. WISeKey International has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98.
WISeKey International Company Profile
WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WISeKey International (WKEY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.