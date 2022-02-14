Showcase (SHO) Market Cap Achieves $86,569.38

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Showcase has a total market cap of $86,569.38 and $5,629.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.27 or 0.06897090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,520.10 or 1.00183915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006354 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

