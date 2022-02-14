Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,145,700 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the January 15th total of 2,213,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 116.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMEGF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:SMEGF traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $40.31.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.