Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the January 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($89.08) to €71.10 ($81.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

Shares of SMMNY traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.73. 52,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,979. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

