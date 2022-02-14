Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LWSCF shares. CIBC raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS LWSCF opened at $12.40 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

