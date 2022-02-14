SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,097 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.46% of SIGA Technologies worth $30,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,500,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 512,030 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,458,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 265,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 144,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 2,334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 112,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

SIGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other SIGA Technologies news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $234,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $480.27 million, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.39.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

