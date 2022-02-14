Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.800 EPS.

SLGN stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 561,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,178. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54. Silgan has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. Raymond James upped their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.40.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,203. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Silgan by 40.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Silgan by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.