Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.63. 561,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,178. Silgan has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.40.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,203. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silgan by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 108.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.