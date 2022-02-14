Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.580-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.94 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.20.

SLAB traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,683. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.49. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $120.15 and a 1 year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silicon Laboratories stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

