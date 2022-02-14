SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVR) Short Interest Update

SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVR opened at $9.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.66. SilverSPAC has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLVR. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC in the fourth quarter worth $12,063,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC in the fourth quarter worth $12,063,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC in the fourth quarter worth $9,067,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC in the fourth quarter worth $977,000.

SILVERspac Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SILVERspac Inc is based in New York.

