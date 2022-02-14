Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein Sells 53,494 Shares

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SIRI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,606,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,107,945. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIRI. Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

