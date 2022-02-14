Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) is Cliffwater LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cliffwater LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the quarter. Sixth Street Specialty Lending makes up about 4.1% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cliffwater LLC owned about 0.96% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $15,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $391,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $248,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 111.1% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 26,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

TSLX opened at $23.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

