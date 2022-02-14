SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SLM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. SLM has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 48,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SLM by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after acquiring an additional 97,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

