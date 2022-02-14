SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) and BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA) Head-To-Head Analysis

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) and BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. SLR Investment pays out 95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SLR Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SLR Investment and BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Investment 0 3 1 0 2.25 BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Investment presently has a consensus price target of $19.31, indicating a potential upside of 5.94%. Given SLR Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund.

Risk and Volatility

SLR Investment has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Investment and BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Investment 53.12% 7.12% 3.06% BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.3% of SLR Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of SLR Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SLR Investment and BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Investment $121.75 million 6.33 $15.45 million $1.71 10.66 BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund.

Summary

SLR Investment beats BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on October 30,1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

