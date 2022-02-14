SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) traded down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.37 and last traded at $35.63. 5,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,258,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 5.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

