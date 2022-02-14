Smaugs NFT (SMG) Price Reaches $0.0437

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $87,020.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00043769 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.87 or 0.06849089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,218.84 or 0.99956248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00048561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00048520 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars.

