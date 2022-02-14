Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th.
Snap One stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47. Snap One has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About Snap One
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
