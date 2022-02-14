Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Snap One stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47. Snap One has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

