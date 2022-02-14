Snowball (SNOB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $35,732.00

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $35,732.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.21 or 0.06918344 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,363.19 or 0.99760848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00048642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,488,700 coins and its circulating supply is 5,819,626 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

