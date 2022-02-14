Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,700 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 289,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 35,785.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 250,500 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter worth $116,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 209.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 71,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. 1,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,579. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

