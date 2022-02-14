Sofinnova Venture Partners X, Purchases 266,666 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 266,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of VERA traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,281. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $37.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $66,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $71,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

