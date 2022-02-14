Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.03). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE SOI traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.99. 185,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,987. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $365.00 million, a P/E ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.78. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -381.82%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $128,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 886,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 209,570 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 24,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

