SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Price Up 3.8%

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) shares rose 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 564,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.
SWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15.
About SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)
SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
