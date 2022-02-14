SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.54. 993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 564,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 122,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 2.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 1,077.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

