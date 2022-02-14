SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.54. 993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 564,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.92.
SolarWinds Company Profile (NYSE:SWI)
SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SolarWinds (SWI)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.