SOMESING 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.16 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. SOMESING has a market cap of $122.48 million and $4.16 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,381,133 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

