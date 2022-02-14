Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SOND. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sonder in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sonder in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOND opened at 9.00 on Monday. Sonder has a 52 week low of 7.00 and a 52 week high of 11.00.

Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

