Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Update

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the January 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SONVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

SONVY opened at $68.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.90. Sonova has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $87.61.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

