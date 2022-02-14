SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Stock Price Down 3.3%

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 122,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78.
About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)
SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SOPHiA Genetics (SOPH)
