SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Stock Price Down 3.3%

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 122,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOPH. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,441,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 796,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,889,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

